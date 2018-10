Vigil Planned In New York For 20 Victims Of Limo Crash A stretch limousine failed to stop at an intersection and crashed in upstate New York on Saturday. The driver, all 17 passengers and two pedestrians were killed.

Vigil Planned In New York For 20 Victims Of Limo Crash National Vigil Planned In New York For 20 Victims Of Limo Crash Vigil Planned In New York For 20 Victims Of Limo Crash Audio will be available later today. A stretch limousine failed to stop at an intersection and crashed in upstate New York on Saturday. The driver, all 17 passengers and two pedestrians were killed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor