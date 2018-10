Bulgarian Journalist Probing Corruption Is Found Murdered David Greene talks to Robert Mahoney, deputy executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, about the risk for Europe's journalists after a Bulgarian journalist was raped and killed.

