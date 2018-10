Threatening Florida's Panhandle, Michael Becomes A Category 4 Hurricane Michael now has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, as it barrels toward northwestern Florida. That makes it a stronger storm than when Hurricane Florence drenched the Carolinas last month.

Threatening Florida's Panhandle, Michael Becomes A Category 4 Hurricane National Threatening Florida's Panhandle, Michael Becomes A Category 4 Hurricane Threatening Florida's Panhandle, Michael Becomes A Category 4 Hurricane Audio will be available later today. Michael now has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, as it barrels toward northwestern Florida. That makes it a stronger storm than when Hurricane Florence drenched the Carolinas last month. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor