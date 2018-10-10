How Are You Preparing For Hurricane Michael?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Hurricane Michael is gaining strength as it barrels toward the Florida Panhandle. Storm surges and subsequent flooding remain a major concern as governors across the region declare states of emergency and residents either flee or hunker down.

NPR and our member stations covering the storm want to hear about how you're preparing for the storm and what you're worried about.

Fill out the form below or at this link, and someone may follow up. Your response may be used on air or online.

(For the latest news on the storm, visit npr.org).