Hear Maggie Rogers' 'Light On' From Her New Album, 'Heard It In A Past Life'

The past two years have been a whirlwind for Maggie Rogers. The producer/singer-songwriter graduated from NYU — where Pharrell Williams endorsed her viral single "Alaska" during a masterclass — released an EP and a handful of equally alluring singles, curated and headlined a female-centric music festival, all the while staying transparent with fans about her swift rise to fame.

Rogers today announces her major label debut full-length, Heard It In A Past Life, as well as a new single, "Light On," which confronts the sudden shifts in her personal and professional life. "This song is a letter to my fans about the last two years of my life," Rogers says in a press release. "There was so much change that happened so fast, I wasn't always sure how to make all this stuff feel like me."

"Light On" confidently addresses the overwhelming transformation from private to public figure that comes with going viral. Despite being Rogers' most vulnerable song to date, she's never sounded stronger. From the track's start, Rogers admits that she felt as though she was ready to break, but it's clear that her affinity for music and dancing remains.

"I love music more than anything else in the whole world and I always have," Rogers say. "This song is me actively choosing this life — in my way and in my time."

Heard It In A Past Life is due Jan. 18, 2019, via Capitol Records. It includes her breakout single, "Alaska," as well as "Fallingwater" and "Give A Little." Full track list below:

1. Give A Little

2. Overnight

3. The Knife

4. Alaska

5. Light On

6. Past Life

7. Say It

8. On + Off

9. Fallingwater

10. Retrograde

11. Burning

12. Back In My Body