Weekly Wrap: Climate Change, LeBron James, Squirrels

Sam is digging into this week's happenings with hosts of the WNYC podcast Nancy, Tobin Low and Kathy Tu. A study from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says current efforts to fight climate change are not enough. The report says the world would need to reduce emissions by some 40 to 50 percent by 2030. Plus, Sam talks to a former lobbyist and felon, Neil Volz, who is leading an effort in Florida to restore the right to vote for more than 1.5 million felons in the state.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders.