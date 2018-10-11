Every Single '90s Reference In Charli XCX & Troye Sivan's '1999' Video

YouTube

Wow, so I knew every single reference in Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's club-ready, '90s-packed "1999" video. It's a pop cultural knowledge deeply embedded in my soul, and it's with a mixture of pride and embarrassment that I present to you, for journalism, every Spice Girl, Backstreet Boy and chat window from memory.

AOL Instant Messenger

Charli as Steve Jobs and turtleneck posing with an iMac G3

Charli as Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in TLC's "Waterfalls" video

Charli as Rose, Troye as Jack in Titanic

Charli as all five Spice Girls in the "Say You'll Be There" video

Charli as New Radicals' Gregg Alexander, complete with Skechers and bucket hat

Troye as all of the Backstreet Boys in the "I Want It That Way" video

Troye as Eminem in "The Real Slim Shady" video

Charli covered in rose petals, a la Angela Hayes in American Beauty

Charli as Rose McGowan, Troye as Marylin Manson at the 1998 VMAs

Charli and Troye as Sims characters

Charli in Aqua's "Barbie Girl" video

The Ooga Chaka Baby on a Geocities-style homepage

Charli as Trinity, Troye as Neo in The Matrix

Troye as frosted, Ramen-curls Justin Timberlake circa N*SYNC

Charli in The Blair Witch Project

Hanes Her Way

Water-proof wrist watches

Nokia cell phones

Surge soda

eBay, Nickelodeon, Bubbalicious gum, Beanie Babies, Netscape logos

AOL's "goodbye" sign-off

Thank you for coming to my TED Talk, or whatever the late '90s version of a TED Talk would have been.