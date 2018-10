Kentucky Midterm House Race: Wolfe County Voters The race to represent the state's 6th congressional district is a tough one. Wolfe County, one of the U.S.'s poorest, is a part of that district. In that red-leaning county, what's on voters' minds?

Kentucky Midterm House Race: Wolfe County Voters National Kentucky Midterm House Race: Wolfe County Voters Kentucky Midterm House Race: Wolfe County Voters Audio will be available later today. The race to represent the state's 6th congressional district is a tough one. Wolfe County, one of the U.S.'s poorest, is a part of that district. In that red-leaning county, what's on voters' minds? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor