Pope Accepts Resignation Of Cardinal Wuerl, Archbishop Of Washington

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., who has been accused of covering up sexual abuse scandals during his tenure as the bishop of Pittsburgh.

Victims of sexual assault and others have long called for Wuerl to resign – and those calls recently grew louder, after a grand jury produced an exhaustive and shocking report that described the crimes of 300 "predator priests" in Pennsylvania, some of whom were under Wuerl's supervision.

Wuerl served as the bishop of Pittsburgh from 1988 through 2006; his name was repeatedly mentioned in the grand jury's 900-page report, accusing him of moving abusive priests between parishes and not informing other church leaders when accused priests were moved into their territories.

The revelations prompted a member of the clergy at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle to issue an open letter to Wuerl, calling for him to resign.

Deacon James A. Garcia told Wuerl, "the time for cowardice and inaction is long past," adding, "no amount of apology will suffice unless and until bishops and other complicit clergy resign."

Here's how Garcia described his rationale for asking Wuerl to step aside, in an interview with NPR's Michel Martin last month:

"As I wrote in my letter to the cardinal, those responsible for the culture of secrecy and corruption within the church that persist to today, particularly those men who are responsible for leadership of the church - that is, the bishops - the time has come for them to act with courage and humility. And I can't speak to Cardinal Wuerl's particular level of culpability. But I think what we face in the church today, and have for quite some time, is a crisis of leadership.

"I think we've reached a point in time where immediate and dramatic action is necessary. And that's why I chose to implore the cardinal to, for the good of the church, relinquish his position as archbishop."