Washington Archbishop Cardinal Donald Wuerl Resigns Amid Pressure NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro about Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation and Shapiro's plea for lifting the statute of limitations for sexual abuse crimes.

Washington Archbishop Cardinal Donald Wuerl Resigns Amid Pressure Religion Washington Archbishop Cardinal Donald Wuerl Resigns Amid Pressure Washington Archbishop Cardinal Donald Wuerl Resigns Amid Pressure Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro about Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation and Shapiro's plea for lifting the statute of limitations for sexual abuse crimes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor