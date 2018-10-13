Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: 'First Man' Director Damien Chazelle; Leonard Cohen's 'Flame' Chazelle's new film chronicles the personal losses leading up to Neil Armstrong's first step on the moon. Leonard Cohen's son, Adam, discusses a new collection of his late father's final works.
Fresh Air Weekend: 'First Man' Director Damien Chazelle; Leonard Cohen's 'Flame'

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.

Ryan Gosling plays astronaut Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's new film, First Man. Daniel McFadden/Universal Studios and Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC hide caption

Ryan Gosling plays astronaut Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's new film, First Man.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Chazelle's 'First Man' Chronicles Personal Losses Behind Armstrong's 'Giant Leap': Director Damien Chazelle says his new film, which examines the years leading up to Neil Armstrong's monumental first step on the moon, is a story of "dreams — and the cost of pursuing those dreams."

New Collection Shows Leonard Cohen Was 'Preoccupied With Brokenness': Musician and writer Leonard Cohen died in 2016, leaving behind many unpublished poems and lyrics. His son Adam Cohen discusses The Flame, a collection of some of Leonard's final works.

