Panel Question

BILL KURTIS: Even in times of change, it's important to celebrate things that stay the same, like dumb politicians

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Roxanne, Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama is a proud member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. This week, he argued that instead of global warming, sea levels might be rising because of what?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Oh, all those icebergs falling into the water, making it rise.

SAGAL: You're actually close - not icebergs.

ROBERTS: Rocks.

SAGAL: Just rocks.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Rocks falling into the ocean.

ROBERTS: What?

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: He's on - wait. He's on the Committee for Science?

SAGAL: He's on the Committee for Science.

ROBERTS: OK. All right.

SAGAL: The Republican congressman pointed out, when you put stuff in containers of water, the water level goes up. If it's true in his bathtub, why wouldn't it be true in the ocean? Tell me that, Mr. Smart Guy.

(LAUGHTER)

TOM BODETT: Well, technically, he's right.

SAGAL: Yeah. But the - it makes sense, like how the volcanic eruptions in Hawaii right now could have been caused because the Earth ate some bad chili, you know?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The climate scientist who was testifying at that moment was not persuaded by the congressman's argument, saying, quote, "I'm pretty sure that on human timescales, those are minuscule effects" while thinking, quote, "what a moron."

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.