Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts Underway In Florida While water and some food is being delivered, residents in some of the harder hit areas of Hurricane Michael are growing frustrated. The extensive destruction is more than they anticipated.

Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts Underway In Florida National Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts Underway In Florida Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts Underway In Florida Audio will be available later today. While water and some food is being delivered, residents in some of the harder hit areas of Hurricane Michael are growing frustrated. The extensive destruction is more than they anticipated. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor