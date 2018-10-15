Pet-Friendly Bars Can Now Serve Dog-Friendly Beer

Megan and Steve Long's beer for dogs is alcohol-free. They started making it for their own Rottweiler, thinking it would help with digestion. They sell it to more than 20 bars and restaurants.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pet-friendly bars now have a chance to offer pets a drink. Megan and Steve Long run a bar in Houston, and the Houston Chronicle reports they're making dog-friendly beer - alcohol-free. They started making it for their own Rottweiler, thinking it would help with digestion. They say they're now selling it to more than 20 bars and restaurants. The varieties of dog beer include one called Mailman Malt Licker and IPA Lot in the Yard. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.