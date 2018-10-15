Flash Floods Reportedly Kill At Least 13 People In Southwest France's Aude Region

Flash floods have killed at least 13 people in southwest France, according to multiple local news outlets. Intense rains overwhelmed roads and drainage systems overnight into Monday morning; a resident in one village called it "the apocalypse."

Three months' worth of rain fell in just a few hours, France's interior ministry says, adding that some areas saw up to 14 inches. The rainwater was driven by winds up to 60 mph.

Several residents told local media that the situation sharply deteriorated around 3 a.m., forcing people to scramble to higher ground as they sought safety. The high water moved with violent force, tearing bridges away from roadways and flooding homes, as seen in video and photos from the scene.

In Villegailhenc, where at least two bodies were discovered, Nicolas Masson told Midi Libre that it was as if a wave fell upon the village – which he said now "is a lake."

In the same town, a man named Stephane told the news outlet, "It's the apocalypse."

The Aude River rose by seven meters (23 feet) in some places, the local prefecture said. Officials say it hasn't reached such high levels since 1891.

The French government says 350 firefighters are working to provide relief, with 350 more on the way. They've also deployed 160 police officers and seven helicopters, to try to help those in need.

NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson reports that France's national weather agency, Meteo France, issued a red warning for the Aude River, predicting more flooding and urging people in the area to practice "absolute vigilance."

"Floodwaters were in some cases too powerful for the emergency services to get through, even on boats," France 24 reports, citing Thirion.

France's interior ministry says the government has fully mobilized to help in the crisis; it's also warning people to stay off roads and to try to limit their use of phones, to allow emergency operators to use the limited capacity that's available.

More than a thousand people have evacuated after emergencies were declared in the communes of Pezens and Cuxac d'Aude.

The Aude sits along the Mediterranean, east of Toulouse and about 25 miles north of the border with Spain. All schools have been closed in the department. The Hospital Center of Carcassonne canceled all non-critical operations for Monday, citing road conditions and communications problems.

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe will visit the site of the disaster on Monday.