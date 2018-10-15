'The Sentence' Documents Toll of Mandatory Sentencing Laws On A Family

Enlarge this image toggle caption Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO

Cindy Shank was living a comfortable life at home with her three little girls and husband when one day the feds came knocking. They were there to arrest her for not telling the police about an ex-boyfriend's drug dealing several years prior. Shank was sentenced to 15 years in prison due to something called mandatory minimum laws. These laws are minimum sentences set for certain crimes like Shank's that judges cannot lower, no matter the circumstance.

toggle caption Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

All this is the story behind a new HBO documentary, The Sentence — directed by Shank's brother, Rudy Valdez. Sam talks to Shank and Valdez about documenting the impact of this sentence on their family, a mother's love for her children, and how the film is inspiring Republican and Democratic politicians to take action.

This episode was produced and edited for broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Jordana Hochman. It was adapted for Web by Anjuli Sastry.