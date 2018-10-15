Accessibility links
Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies At 65 Allen died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in Seattle on Monday, according to his company, Vulcan Inc.
Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies At 65

Barbara Campbell

Paul Allen greets NFL Hall of Famer and former Seahawk Kenny Easley as his number is retired at CenturyLink Field last year.

Updated at 6:43 p.m. ET

Paul Allen, who co-founded tech giant Microsoft with Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in Seattle on Monday. He was 65 years old.

Allen's death was announced in a statement released by his investment firm, Vulcan.

"All of us who had the honor of working with Paul feel inexpressible loss today. He possessed a remarkable intellect and a passion to solve some of the world's most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact.

"Millions of people were touched by his generosity, his persistence in pursuit of a better world, and his drive to accomplish as much as he could with the time and resources at his disposal."

The statement says information on a funeral or memorial service will be released "as it becomes available."

This story will be updated.