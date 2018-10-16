Accessibility links
Do You Know Someone Who Is Missing After Hurricane Michael? Are you still searching for a friend or loved one, or do you know someone who is? Tell us and we may contact you to share your story.
Do You Know Someone Who Is Missing After Hurricane Michael?

National

Do You Know Someone Who Is Missing After Hurricane Michael?

A member of a Florida task force searches the ruins in Mexico Beach, Fla., after Hurricane Michael. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A member of a Florida task force searches the ruins in Mexico Beach, Fla., after Hurricane Michael.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hundreds of Florida Panhandle residents have been rescued after Hurricane Michael, but many remain missing. Are you still searching for a friend or loved one, or do you know someone who is?

You can contact NPR below to share your story.

To officially report a person who is missing, Florida's Department of Health has set up this online form. State officials say they will route responses to local authorities.

