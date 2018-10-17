3 Generations Of Liverpool Family Share Oct. 6 Birthday

Over the weekend, Christopher Pavloski was born. He arrived on Oct. 6, the same date as his father and his grandfather. A BBC statistician puts the odds at 1 in 130,000.

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Earlier this month, on October 6, Christopher Pavloski was born at a hospital in Liverpool, England. Christopher's dad, Filip, mentioned to the nurses that he shares his son's birthday - lovely. Then Filip told them that his father was also born on October 6. A BBC statistician puts those odds at 1 in 130,000. Filip says his dad burst into tears when he heard the news. His family may want to consider buying some lottery tickets. It's MORNING EDITION.

