A New Surge Of Ebola Cases Suspected In Congo Ebola has been spreading throughout an eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for more than two and a half months. The latest reports suggest there's been a surge of new infections.

A New Surge Of Ebola Cases Suspected In Congo A New Surge Of Ebola Cases Suspected In Congo A New Surge Of Ebola Cases Suspected In Congo Audio will be available later today. Ebola has been spreading throughout an eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for more than two and a half months. The latest reports suggest there's been a surge of new infections. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor