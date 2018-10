The Latest On Where The Texas Senate Race Stands Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has been gaining in polls, with more attacks on his Democratic opponent. Meanwhile, Rep. Beto O'Rourke has accumulated record fundraising. They met in a debate Tuesday night.

The Latest On Where The Texas Senate Race Stands Elections The Latest On Where The Texas Senate Race Stands The Latest On Where The Texas Senate Race Stands Audio will be available later today. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has been gaining in polls, with more attacks on his Democratic opponent. Meanwhile, Rep. Beto O'Rourke has accumulated record fundraising. They met in a debate Tuesday night. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor