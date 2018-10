The Voice Of Big Bird And Oscar The Grouch To Retire Big Bird is retiring. More precisely — puppeteer Caroll Spinney — the voice behind and the man inside Big Bird is retiring after nearly 50 years on Sesame Street. He also voiced Oscar the Grouch.

