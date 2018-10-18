Accessibility links
A Poem For Mariah Carey's 'The Distance,' Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Mariah Carey, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
NPR logo A Poem For Mariah Carey's 'The Distance,' Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

New music

New Music

A Poem For Mariah Carey's 'The Distance,' Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Enlarge this image

Mariah Carey's Caution comes out Nov. 16. Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia hide caption

toggle caption
Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Mariah Carey's Caution comes out Nov. 16.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

With apologies to Elizabeth Barrett Browning. This poem does not scan.

Mariah Carey, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
I love thee to the depth and sultry beats of "GTFO"
Your Caymus bottle makes me intoxicated so
I love thee in the slow-burning storm of "With You"
Most quiet ballad, ascribing Bone Thugs, too
Now I love "The Distance," a sweaty bop that sets my heart ablaze
As my queen raps with Ty Dolla $ign in hater's-gonna-hate phrase
In your old griefs, and with my stanning faith awash in
There awaits a stunning classic in Caution.

New music