Key Afghan Police Chief Dies in Kandahar Shooting; Top U.S. General Escapes Uninjured

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, who commands U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan, escaped unharmed after an attack targeted a meeting of senior officials at the governor's palace in Kandahar Thursday. A key police leader and U.S. ally died in the attack, which also wounded three Americans.

"General Miller is uninjured. We are being told the area is secure. Initial reports also say the attacker is dead," said Col. Knut Peters, a Resolute Support mission spokesman, in an email to NPR.

The shooting broke out at the end of a meeting between Miller and officials who had been discussing how to maintain security during Afghanistan's parliamentary elections, scheduled for Saturday.

The Americans were wounded in the cross-fire after gunfire erupted at the palace, Peters said. Details about their condition are not available; they include one serviceman, a civilian, and a military contractor.

"The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed powerful provincial police chief Abdul Raziq," Jennifer Glasse reports from Kabul for NPR's Newscast. "He was seen as crucial to the security of Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban where the group continued to have a presence. Raziq was also criticized for alleged torture and running illegal prisons."

Raziq, 39, had survived dozens of attempts on his life. And despite charges of people being tortured or killed while in police custody, he remained a powerful U.S. ally.

In addition to Raziq, intelligence chief Abdul Momin was also killed in the attack, Glasse reports, citing Kandahar's deputy governor Agha Lala Dastageri. There are also reports that the region's provincial governor, Zalmay Wesa, has died of wounds suffered in the attack; Dastageri would neither confirm nor deny those reports to NPR.

NATO is calling it an "Afghan-on-Afghan" incident; the Associated Press says the officials were "killed by their own guards" in the attack.