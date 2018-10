Prague 1968: Reforming A Soviet Communist Regime In Prague, the year 1968 began with a bold attempt to reform and liberalize its creaking Soviet communist regime from within - "socialism with a human face." Moscow responded harshly, dispatching tanks and hundreds of thousands of troops to crush the movement. 50 years later, authoritarianism is again on the rise in Eastern Europe. NOTE TO STATIONS: The word "bastard" is heard at 4:19.