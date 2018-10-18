Talks Of Family Separation Spur Following A Migrant Caravan Heading For The U.S. Border
Talks Of Family Separation Spur Following A Migrant Caravan Heading For The U.S. Border
Another caravan is on its way from Central America to the US border, enraging the Trump Administration that is now considering resuming family separations as a way to deter asylum-seeking migrants from crossing into the country illegally. The president's critics warn that new scheme for family separation is just as cruel as the previous one.