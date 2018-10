Mexico Ups Southern Border Security To Keep Out Migrant Caravan Mexican riot police are guarding the southern border with Guatemala to prevent Honduran migrants from crossing en masse into Mexico. It's the latest caravan trying to make it to the U.S.

