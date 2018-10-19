Weekly Wrap: Jamal Khashoggi, Research Hoax, & Nebraska's New Slogan

Sam is stuck here in the streets with NPR's Kelly McEvers and Karen Grigsby Bates. Questions continue to mount after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi was last seen at the consulate on Oct. 2. The Turkish government says it suspects he was murdered. Plus, Sam digs into an elaborate hoax designed to discredit research in so-called "grievance studies" — what the hoaxsters call academic fields focused on identity.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders.