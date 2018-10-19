Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Jamal Khashoggi, Research Hoax, & Nebraska's New Slogan Sam is joined by NPR's Kelly McEvers, host of Embedded, and Code Switch correspondent Karen Grigsby Bates. Questions continue to mount after the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. Plus, Sam digs into an elaborate hoax designed to discredit research in so-called "grievance studies" — what the hoaxsters call academic fields focused on identity. Tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels or email samsanders@npr.org.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen visiting Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen visiting Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Sam is stuck here in the streets with NPR's Kelly McEvers and Karen Grigsby Bates. Questions continue to mount after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi was last seen at the consulate on Oct. 2. The Turkish government says it suspects he was murdered. Plus, Sam digs into an elaborate hoax designed to discredit research in so-called "grievance studies" — what the hoaxsters call academic fields focused on identity.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders.