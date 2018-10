The Trump Aministration's Evolving Reaction To Khashoggi Disappearance President Trump acknowledged Thursday that Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was probably dead. His administration's reaction to his disappearance has swung from condemnation, to a rogue killer theory, to withholding judgment — for now.

