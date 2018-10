Not My Job: Legal Thriller Author John Grisham Gets Quizzed On (Men's) Briefs

Enlarge this image Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lawyer turned novelist John Grisham is known for his legal thrillers such as A Time to Kill and The Firm. So he no doubt knows plenty about legal briefs ... but what does he know about men's briefs? We've invited him to play a game called "The Comfy Cotton Brief."

Click the audio link above to see how he does.