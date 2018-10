Thousands Of Students Wait To Return To Class After Hurricane Michael Thousands of Florida students are out of school as the panhandle tries to recover from Hurricane Michael. NPR's Scott Simon asks Steve Moss of the Bay County School Board when students can return.

Thousands Of Students Wait To Return To Class After Hurricane Michael

Thousands of Florida students are out of school as the panhandle tries to recover from Hurricane Michael. NPR's Scott Simon asks Steve Moss of the Bay County School Board when students can return.