Transferring An Organ From An HIV-Positive Donor Surgeons in South Africa transplanted part of a liver from an HIV-positive mother to her uninfected daughter — a medical first. Scott Simon talks to Dr. Harriet Etheredge, a medical bioethicist.

Transferring An Organ From An HIV-Positive Donor Health Care Transferring An Organ From An HIV-Positive Donor Transferring An Organ From An HIV-Positive Donor Audio will be available later today. Surgeons in South Africa transplanted part of a liver from an HIV-positive mother to her uninfected daughter — a medical first. Scott Simon talks to Dr. Harriet Etheredge, a medical bioethicist. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor