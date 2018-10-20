Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Mo Rocca, Hari Kondabolu and Amy Dickinson. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill's got rheumatoid arthryhmus (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAITWAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924.

Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Hari, a historic statue of a Revolutionary War general down in Savannah, Ga., has been vandalized in an incident that city officials are calling, quote, "no laughing matter." What did those vandals do to that statue?

HARI KONDABOLU: Did they remove his hat?

SAGAL: They did not remove his hat. They added something.

KONDABOLU: They put a red nose on him.

SAGAL: No.

KONDABOLU: Did they put glasses on him?

SAGAL: No, but you're getting closer. It's the better to googly see you, my darling.

KONDABOLU: Oh, they put googly eyes on him.

SAGAL: They put googly eyes on the statue.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: They glued them right on.

KONDABOLU: That was a good clue.

SAGAL: And if you think the authorities look surprised, you should see the statue.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The googly eyes were stuck on a statue of Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, making him look less determined to bring freedom to the colonies and more aoogah (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: Wait a second. They desecrated a U.S. general. They desecrated a general, and they went after a Revolutionary War general...

SAGAL: Yeah, I know. You'd think...

KONDABOLU: ...In Savannah?

SAGAL: I - there are so many better targets, but they went for this guy, apparently. Yeah. In the vandal's defense, some historians think the new look may accurately represent the look on General Greene's face when he said, there's going to be a hip-hop musical about whom?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: If you want to see the image of the statue with the googly eyes, Google googly-eyed statue on google.com.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy.

AMY DICKINSON: What?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy, police in California are investigating claims that a high school student brought in cookies for her class that may have been laced with what?

DICKINSON: Her grampy's ashes.

SAGAL: Yes, indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Although we heard it was her grandma. But at this point, how can you tell?

SAGAL: According to reports, the student brought in a tray of cookies that had been baked with both love and also her grandma's ashes. And she fed them to at least 10 other kids in the class. It's terrible. Could've been worse. She could've made the cookies with raisins.

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: Well, it was her grandmother recipe.

SAGAL: Exactly.

DICKINSON: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Isn't that what they mean by that?

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

KONDABOLU: It's - that's amazing. She literally pulled a senior prank.

SAGAL: She did.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Whoa. Yeah.

SAGAL: Her classmates should've suspected something was amiss when she served the cookies out of an urn.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Do we ever find out what her motivation was?

SAGAL: No. It's an absolute mystery. We don't know why she did it, whether she did it on purpose. But the school assures us that everybody's health is fine. They're just a bunch of children who will never eat cookies again.

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: Well, you know, people used to always ask me what was in my grandmother's ravioli. And...

DICKINSON: Now we know.

SAGAL: Now we know.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "C IS FOR COOKIE")

DAVID RUDMAN: (As Cookie Monster, singing) C is for cookie. That's good enough for me. C is for cookie. That's good enough for me. C is for cookie. That's good enough for me. Oh, cookie, cookie, cookie starts with C. Oh.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.