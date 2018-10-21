Sunday Puzzle: Find The Missing Link
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Think of a word that can follow my first one and precede my second one, in each case to complete a familiar two-word phrase.
Example: Snail Order --> MAIL (snail mail, mail order)
1. Legal Eyes
2. Health Bear
3. Fat Burglar
4. Passion Power
5. Brain Pipe
6. Pipe Team
7. Wild Support
8. Boob Steak
9. Pork Shop
10. Daily Trouble
11. Peg Pull
12. Blame Plan
13. Stun Barrel
14. Snow Knight
15. Piping Pot
16. Crawl Race
17. Shell Jock
18. Sky School
19. Thin Diver
20. Quarterback Peak
21. Funny Order
22. Amazon Time
Last week's challenge: Take the 7-letter last name of a famous woman. Drop the letter E. Add an I and an F. You can rearrange the result to get a word that famously describes this woman. Who's the woman, and what's the word?
Challenge answer: Gloria Steinem ---> Feminist
Winner: Dan Panachyda, WRVO listener from Manlius, N.Y.
Next week's challenge: Take the 9 letters of BEER MOUTH. Arrange them in a 3x3 array so that the three lines Across, three lines Down, and both diagonals spell common 3-letter words. Can you do it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.