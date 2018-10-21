Sunday Puzzle: Find The Missing Link

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Think of a word that can follow my first one and precede my second one, in each case to complete a familiar two-word phrase.

Example: Snail Order --> MAIL (snail mail, mail order)

1. Legal Eyes

2. Health Bear

3. Fat Burglar

4. Passion Power

5. Brain Pipe

6. Pipe Team

7. Wild Support

8. Boob Steak

9. Pork Shop

10. Daily Trouble

11. Peg Pull

12. Blame Plan

13. Stun Barrel

14. Snow Knight

15. Piping Pot

16. Crawl Race

17. Shell Jock

18. Sky School

19. Thin Diver

20. Quarterback Peak

21. Funny Order

22. Amazon Time

Last week's challenge: Take the 7-letter last name of a famous woman. Drop the letter E. Add an I and an F. You can rearrange the result to get a word that famously describes this woman. Who's the woman, and what's the word?

Challenge answer: Gloria Steinem ---> Feminist

Winner: Dan Panachyda, WRVO listener from Manlius, N.Y.

Next week's challenge: Take the 9 letters of BEER MOUTH. Arrange them in a 3x3 array so that the three lines Across, three lines Down, and both diagonals spell common 3-letter words. Can you do it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.