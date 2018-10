Georgia Law Allows Thousands To Be Wiped From Voter Rolls An investigation finds that in 2017, Georgia purged more than half a million voters from the rolls — 107,000 for the "use it or lose it" law that eliminates voters after not voting in prior elections.

Georgia Law Allows Thousands To Be Wiped From Voter Rolls Georgia Law Allows Thousands To Be Wiped From Voter Rolls Georgia Law Allows Thousands To Be Wiped From Voter Rolls Audio will be available later today. An investigation finds that in 2017, Georgia purged more than half a million voters from the rolls — 107,000 for the "use it or lose it" law that eliminates voters after not voting in prior elections. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor