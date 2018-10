Chicago Police Board Decisions Are Often At Odds With Department Firings In 2012, a Chicago police officer fatally shot an unarmed boy. The shooting was ruled unjustified and there were attempts to fire the officer. But a powerful civilian board ordered him back to work.

Chicago Police Board Decisions Are Often At Odds With Department Firings In 2012, a Chicago police officer fatally shot an unarmed boy. The shooting was ruled unjustified and there were attempts to fire the officer. But a powerful civilian board ordered him back to work.