Fans Say TV Sports Announcer Jinxed Baltimore Ravens' Kicker

Right before Justin Tucker was to kick an extra point, the announcer reminded viewers that he had never missed one. Jinx. Ticker missed the first extra point of his career and Baltimore lost.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Sports fans know the announcer jinx is real. The Baltimore Ravens were about to tie their game against New Orleans. Kicker Justin Tucker just had to make the extra point. Then the Fox Sports announcer said this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: And a kicker who's never missed an extra point in his career.

GREENE: You know what happened. Tucker missed the first extra point of his career. Baltimore lost. Some fans blame the announcer because, quoth the raven, never do that. It's MORNING EDITION.

