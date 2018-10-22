Accessibility links
2018: The "Year Of The Woman?" Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Elizabeth Heng talk to Sam about running as women in 2018, and NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) explains why even 2018's record number of female candidates won't mean parity.
2018: The "Year Of The Woman?"

Attendees cheer a speaker during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada, as demonstrators across the nation gathered to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues. Sam Morris/Getty Images hide caption

Attendees cheer a speaker during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada, as demonstrators across the nation gathered to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues.

All year we've been hearing about 2018's record number of female candidates and enthusiasm among female voters. This episode, Sam speaks to two candidates about running in 2018 — Democrat Stacey Abrams, running for governor in Georgia, and Republican Elizabeth Heng, running for Congress in California's 16th district. NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben also weighs in on the "year of the woman," and explains why women in government will still be outnumbered, no matter what happens on election day.