2018: The "Year Of The Woman?"

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sam Morris/Getty Images Sam Morris/Getty Images

All year we've been hearing about 2018's record number of female candidates and enthusiasm among female voters. This episode, Sam speaks to two candidates about running in 2018 — Democrat Stacey Abrams, running for governor in Georgia, and Republican Elizabeth Heng, running for Congress in California's 16th district. NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben also weighs in on the "year of the woman," and explains why women in government will still be outnumbered, no matter what happens on election day.