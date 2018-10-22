2018: The "Year Of The Woman?"

Sam Morris/Getty Images
Attendees cheer a speaker during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada, as demonstrators across the nation gathered to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues.
Sam Morris/Getty Images
All year we've been hearing about 2018's record number of female candidates and enthusiasm among female voters. This episode, Sam speaks to two candidates about running in 2018 — Democrat Stacey Abrams, running for governor in Georgia, and Republican Elizabeth Heng, running for Congress in California's 16th district. NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben also weighs in on the "year of the woman," and explains why women in government will still be outnumbered, no matter what happens on election day.