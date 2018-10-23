In 2018 World Series, A Clash Of Goliath Vs. Goliath

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matt Slocum/AP Matt Slocum/AP

Between them, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers franchises have been to the World Series 33 times, so it may beggar belief that before this year, they'd met in the Series only once — and that was 102 years ago.

Back then, the Boston Red Sox with pre-Yankees-trade pitcher Babe Ruth beat the then-Brooklyn Robins 4 games to 1, and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza tells All Things Considered that they are favored to repeat that distant history.

"This team is arguably one of the best regular-season teams we have ever seen," Mendoza says of Boston, which led the league with 108 regular-season wins. A statistical analysis by the analytics website FanGraphs puts a lot of the credit in the hands of the Red Sox's historically great outfield.

Game 1, which starts at 8:09 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on Fox.

To win this battle of the highest and third-highest payrolls in baseball, Boston will have to beat the Dodgers, who are returning to the World Series after a seven-game loss last season to the Houston Astros.

Mendoza says the Dodgers didn't get their hearts broken in that season; they had it "torn out." They struggled with injuries this season, at one point falling 10 games below .500, but a blockbuster trade for Baltimore Orioles star infielder Manny Machado helped them get back to the title series.

Los Angeles will try to stifle the Red Sox offense with a defense that is among the most modern in baseball, frequently shifting players to adjust for where batters tend to hit the ball and treating fielders as interchangeable. The Dodgers shifted players from one on-field position to another more than any other team in major league history, The Ringer reports.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw told NPR's Tom Goldman that he and his teammates were very fortunate to be on a team that had made the playoffs six years in a row. "But we're still missing that ring."

Mendoza thinks that can change this year, saying the Red Sox's strong season puts all the pressure on them. "OK, well then, win it all," she says. "No one cares about 'Hey, you won 108 games, yay!' "

The Dodgers, pursuing their first title in 30 years, have an advantage in their hunger after last season's loss, she adds: "One word, and it's 'redemption.' "