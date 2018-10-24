A Winning Ticket In S.C. For $1.6 Billion, The Largest Jackpot In Lottery History

Enlarge this image toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A winning Mega Millions ticket for a $1.6 billion lottery — the largest ever — was sold in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Education State Lottery.

The stunning cash payout of the lottery? $904 million.

The drawing of the ticket was Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. The odds for holding the winning ticket are about 1 in 302 million.

The winning numbers were 28-70-5-62-65, with a Mega Ball of 5.

The California Lottery said it sold 8 tickets matching 5 of the 6 numbers. Those ticket holders will win "a still undetermined amount of prize money," it said.

There could be more lucky ticket holders — not all states have reported if they sold any partially winning ticket numbers.

The prize rose to the record-setting $1.6 billion after no one won the jackpot in a drawing last Friday. Mega Millions lead director Gordon Medenica told NPR that 280 million tickets were sold for the drawing that day.