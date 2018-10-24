'Suspicious Packages' Mailed To Clinton, Obama And CNN

Updated at 11:34 a.m. ET

The Secret Service said Wednesday that it has intercepted two suspicious packages that were addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, N.Y., and former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, an explosive device was found at the home of billionaire George Soros — a frequent contributor to Democratic and progressive causes.

The packages addressed to Clinton and Obama "were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement Wednesday. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

The package to Clinton was intercepted late Tuesday, and the package to Obama was intercepted early Wednesday morning.

CNN also reported that its New York City office was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a suspicious package received in its mailroom. In a note to staff, CNN President Jeff Zucker said the Time Warner Center was cleared "out of an abundance of caution."

The New York Police Department confirmed that its officers were investigating a suspicious package in Columbus Circle, where the office is located. It's not clear whether the CNN incident is related to the other suspicious packages.

With regard to the Clinton and Obama packages, the Secret Service says it is investigating the incidents, using "all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."

The FBI's New York field office said in a tweet that it is "aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY."

Local law enforcement told NPR that "this morning the New Castle Police Department assisted the FBI, Secret Service, and the Westchester County Police with the investigation of a suspicious package," and added that "the matter is currently under federal investigation."

Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, bought a house in Chappaqua, N.Y., in 1999; two years ago, they bought a second house — the one next door.

Like the Clintons, Soros lives in Westchester County, N.Y. The left-leaning billionaire philanthropist is the founder of the Open Society Foundations, which work to "build vibrant and tolerant democracies whose governments are accountable to their citizens." (The OSF has been a financial supporter of NPR.)

When the Obama family left the White House, they rented a house in D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood that they purchased months later. The couple have said they want to remain in Washington, D.C., until their youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, "We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures." She added, "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

House Speaker Paul Ryan echoed those sentiments, saying, "Those behind such reprehensible acts must be brought to justice. We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures."

Some media outlets had suggested that the White House received a suspicious package, but the Secret Service later clarified that "reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect."

