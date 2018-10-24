Tyler, The Creator's Take On The 'Grinch' Theme Is Cuddly As A Cactus

When you think a minute, playfully devilish Tyler, The Creator is a natural pick to take on The Grinch. Like the theme song's namesake, the rapper is cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel, but has a big dang heart when he's not causing mayhem.

"You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" sees Tyler collaborating with Danny Elfman — yes, Tim Burton's go-to film composer — for the animated film's soundtrack. Their version keeps the melody and adds a slurpy beat, a children's choir and swirling horns, not to mention Tyler's own verse: "Who is this mean fellow? / With his skin all green and his teeth all yellow?"

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch comes to theaters on Nov. 9.