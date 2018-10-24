World Series Game 2: Red Sox Get Another Early Lead Against Dodgers

Enlarge this image toggle caption David J. Phillip/AP David J. Phillip/AP

Updated at 9:17 p.m. ET

After a busy start to Tuesday's Game 1, Red Sox starter David Price and the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu kept things mostly under control in the early innings of Game 2.

Price has allowed just two base runners, on walks in the first and third innings. Ryu didn't allow a hit until the second inning, a hard double by Xander Bogaerts that bounced so high off the Green Monster wall in left field that it would have been a home run in most ballparks.

A single by second-baseman Ian Kinsler scored Bogaerts, and a ball sent into the outfield by Jackie Bradley sent Kinsler toward third. But Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor made a killer throw that went through Kinsler's legs, and Manny Machado tagged him out at third to end the inning.

With both starters performing relatively well and keeping their pitch counts down, a repeat of last night's early bullpen appearances looks unlikely.

Enlarge this image toggle caption David J. Phillip/AP David J. Phillip/AP

Pregame:

The Los Angeles Dodgers were soundly battered by Boston 8-4 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. To even the World Series, they'll have to do the same to newly uncursed Red Sox starting pitcher David Price.

Before winning Game 5 of the American League Championship Series to send Boston to this year's World Series, Price hadn't had a postseason win in 11 tries.

Los Angeles will also have to stop Andrew Benintendi (4-5, three runs) and the rest of the Red Sox lineup, who got to Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw early in Game 1 and didn't let up.

"He's their best and he's probably the best in the game," Red Sox starter Chris Sale said after the game. "So it just speaks volumes about our hitters and their approach. ... They never back down, they never give up. They don't care who's out there; they're grinding."

And one other thing to watch for: The Los Angeles Times reports that the Red Sox showed flashes of their not-so-secret weapon on Tuesday night:

"The Red Sox stole more bases than any team in the National League. They run well, not just wild. They were one of two major league teams — the Angels were the other — that were successful 80% of the time they tried to steal a base."

Meanwhile, the Times notes, the Dodgers' catchers have been pretty terrible at throwing out runners attempting steals.

Game 2 starts at 8:09 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston and will be broadcast on Fox.