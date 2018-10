New York Sues ExxonMobil New York's attorney general is suing ExxonMobil, alleging the Texas-based energy giant misled investors on climate-change risk.

New York Sues ExxonMobil National New York Sues ExxonMobil New York Sues ExxonMobil Audio will be available later today. New York's attorney general is suing ExxonMobil, alleging the Texas-based energy giant misled investors on climate-change risk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor