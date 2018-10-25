Suspicious Package Found In NYC's Tribeca Area; Address Linked To Robert De Niro

New York City police say a suspicious package was discovered in the Tribeca area of Manhattan in the early hours of Thursday morning. Officials confirmed the discovery to NPR, saying the matter is under investigation.

The New York Police Department says the package was reported around 4 a.m. ET, in the area of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca. The police bomb squad responded to the scene.

The package was reported "at the business residence of Robert De Niro," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tells NPR's David Greene. The Tribeca Grill, one of De Niro's restaurants, is at the corner of Greenwich and Franklin.

Cuomo said New Yorkers should go about their business as normal on Thursday. "Don't let the terrorists win," he said. "There's no reason to be afraid."

Law enforcement officials in the city had already been under a heightened alert, increasing police presence after several bombs were intercepted on Wednesday — including at the Manhattan offices of CNN. That package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

At least seven suspicious packages containing what the FBI said are potentially destructive devices were sent to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and other notable figures.

The Secret Service said suspicious packages were addressed to Clinton in Westchester County, N.Y., and Obama's residence in Washington, D.C.; those packages contained explosive devices that were similar to one that was found on Monday at the home of billionaire George Soros — a frequent contributor to Democratic and progressive causes.

An explosive ordnance disposal team destroyed the package through a controlled detonation.

Investigators are now working in New York and other cities, in the postal system, and at the federal level, to determine who sent the packages — and why.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported earlier may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.