Accessibility links
Corruption, Scandal And The Multi-Billion Dollar Business Of College Basketball Writer Michael Sokolove explains how college basketball programs manipulate young athletes for the benefit — and profit — of adults. His new book is The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino.
NPR logo

Corruption, Scandal And The Multi-Billion Dollar Business Of College Basketball

Listen · 37:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/660499130/660609330" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Corruption, Scandal And The Multi-Billion Dollar Business Of College Basketball

Sports

Corruption, Scandal And The Multi-Billion Dollar Business Of College Basketball

Corruption, Scandal And The Multi-Billion Dollar Business Of College Basketball

Listen · 37:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/660499130/660609330" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Writer Michael Sokolove explains how college basketball programs manipulate young athletes for the benefit — and profit — of adults. His new book is The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino.

Shadowed By Scandals, Coach Rick Pitino Pens His 'Story'

Sports

Shadowed By Scandals, Coach Rick Pitino Pens His 'Story'

The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino

A Story of Corruption, Scandal, and the Big Business of College Basketball

by Michael Sokolove

Hardcover, 260 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino
Subtitle
A Story of Corruption, Scandal, and the Big Business of College Basketball
Author
Michael Sokolove

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?