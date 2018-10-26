Weekly Wrap: Transgender Rights, Netflix Rom-Coms, Halloween Candy

It's Friday. Sam's loneliness is killing him, so he's joined by podcast maker and journalist Julia Furlan and Stacey Vanek Smith, host of NPR's The Indicator podcast. A leaked memo indicates the Trump administration may seek to limit the federal government's definition of "sex" as biological and determined at birth — potentially allowing for the rollback of protections for transgender people under federal civil rights law. False statements by President Trump this week have Sam asking whether the media is spreading untruths as it seeks to correct them. Plus, Sam looks at the success of Netflix's "Summer of Love" and wonders if it could revive the romantic-comedy genre in film.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry, and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can also follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.