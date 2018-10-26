As FBI Closed In On Bomb Suspect, Mixed Signals From President Trump

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pete Marovich/Getty Images Pete Marovich/Getty Images

President Trump welcomed the arrest of a suspect behind a series of homemade pipe bombs Friday, just hours after he appeared to cast doubt on the threat posed by suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and CNN.

The mixed messages were characteristic of Trump's whiplash week, in which he toggled between calls for national unity and partisan attacks on the news media.

At a White House event on Friday, Trump congratulated law enforcement for swiftly capturing a Florida man, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who now faces a variety of federal charges including threatening a former president and interstate transportation of explosives.

Authorities say they found Sayoc's fingerprint on one of the suspicious packages and possibly his DNA inside two others.

"These people have worked so hard and to have done it so quickly," Trump exclaimed. "It's a needle in a haystack."

Speaking to a group of young African-Americans in the White House East Room, Trump delivered a conventional call for the nation to come together.

"We must show the world we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens," the president said. "There is no country like our country."

Hours earlier, Trump had complained that saturation coverage of the suspected pipe bombs was distracting attention from politics, eleven days before contentious midterm elections.

"Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this 'Bomb' stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows," Trump tweeted, putting "bomb" in quotation marks.

Although so far none of the improvised explosives has detonated, authorities stress they are taking the threat seriously.

"Though we're still analyzing the devices in our laboratory, these are not hoax devices," FBI director Christopher Wray told reporters.

Trump also used a separate tweet in the middle of the night to go after CNN, one of his favorite targets and the intended destination of two of the suspicious packages.

"Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs," Trump wrote. "Yet when I criticize them, they go wild and scream, 'it's just not Presidential.'"

While Sayoc appears to be a Trump supporter and the packages were addressed to people the president has criticized or who have criticized the president, Wray said it's premature to speculate on a possible motive.

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin Wednesday, when many of the suspicious packages were discovered, Trump self-consciously toned down his partisan rhetoric, telling supporters he was trying to be "nice."

But as he left the White House for a rally in North Carolina Friday afternoon, Trump suggested he would soon take the gloves off again.

"I think I've been toned down, if you want to know the truth. I could really tone it up," he told reporters. "We have to start the momentum again."