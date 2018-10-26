Accessibility links
A Look At One Of The Most Significant Political Borders In Michigan One street in suburban Detroit is emerging as one of the biggest political boundaries in Michigan. Voters on either side of the street talk about the choices they're making at the polls this November.
NPR logo

A Look At One Of The Most Significant Political Borders In Michigan

Listen · 7:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/661137014/661137017" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A Look At One Of The Most Significant Political Borders In Michigan

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

A Look At One Of The Most Significant Political Borders In Michigan

A Look At One Of The Most Significant Political Borders In Michigan

Listen · 7:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/661137014/661137017" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

One street in suburban Detroit is emerging as one of the biggest political boundaries in Michigan. Voters on either side of the street talk about the choices they're making at the polls this November.

Enlarge this image

Kathleen VanPoppelen and her daughter Brooke knock doors for Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat running for Congress in Michigan. Kathleen has never voted for a Democrat before, but she'll vote for Slotkin on Election Day. Ari Shapiro/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Ari Shapiro/NPR

Kathleen VanPoppelen and her daughter Brooke knock doors for Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat running for Congress in Michigan. Kathleen has never voted for a Democrat before, but she'll vote for Slotkin on Election Day.

Ari Shapiro/NPR

NPRPolitics

There's More To It