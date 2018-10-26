As World Series Shifts To City Of The Angels, Dodgers May Need Divine Intervention

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have a couple of advantages in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night. To take the title from the Boston Red Sox, they'll need to find a whole lot more.

The series shifts to pleasantly warm Los Angeles after two games in Boston's chill — weather that Dodgers reliever Ryan Madson suggested was partly to blame for his poor performance in both games.

And they'll face right-handed Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello, which means matchup-happy Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will insert the team's top four home run hitters — back into the starting lineup after they started Games 1 and 2 in the dugout. Los Angeles member station KPCC noted that five of the Dodgers' six losses in the postseason have come against left-handed starting pitchers.

But the Dodgers also return to Los Angeles already down 2-0 in the series, a deficit that ESPN reports no team has recovered from since the New York Yankees came back against the Atlanta Braves in 1996.

And as WBUR's Shira Springer noted to NPR's Newscast, the Red Sox haven't lost a single road game yet this postseason.

Sports analyst Mike Pesca tells Here & Now that Boston has dominated the strategy of the series:

"Their manager, Alex Cora, has made all the right choices ... every thing, every move, every pitcher he brought in has worked."

His move to start Friday's game is to put designated hitter J.D. Martinez in left field, moving Andrew Benintendi to the bench. With the series moving to the National League's home turf, no designated hitters will be used.

Game 3 starts at 8 p.m. ET, and will air on Fox.